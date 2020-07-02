Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 367.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSEC. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

