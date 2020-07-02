PointState Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,463 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.5% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $190,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,543.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

