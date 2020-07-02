POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.71

POET Technologies Inc (CVE:PTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1720804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

