Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Playfair Mining Ltd (CVE:PLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 631000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Playfair Mining Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. The company explores for tungsten and gold. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in Ox Mountain Gold property located in County Sligo, Ireland.

