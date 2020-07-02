Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Patriot National Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.