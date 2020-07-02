Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Raven Industries worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,159,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 837,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 242,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

