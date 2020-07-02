Paolo Tombesi Sells 1,805 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $29,150.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,514.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.11. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 1,383,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 303,829 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

