ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBC stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

