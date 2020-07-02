Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.35

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 4900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.50. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Office Depot by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 609,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Depot by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Office Depot by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Office Depot by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Office Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,989,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

