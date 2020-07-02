Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,984,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,995,000 after buying an additional 190,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 309.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,307,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,743,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,344,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the first quarter worth $4,025,000.

NYSE JPS opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

