Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,273.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

