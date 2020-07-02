Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 84,917 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Interface by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Interface by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

