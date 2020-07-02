Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 668,739 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668,739 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,693,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,796,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 189.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,823,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,194,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 105.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

