Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 40,340 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,632,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,013,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

