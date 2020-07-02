Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Veritex worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 1,351,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Veritex stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $867.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

