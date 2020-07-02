Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,475 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Cardtronics worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.5% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

CATM opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. Also, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

