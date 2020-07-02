Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 105,054 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,054 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $55,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

