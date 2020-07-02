Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of PGT Innovations worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $908.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

