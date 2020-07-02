Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of istar worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in istar by 210.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in istar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in istar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in istar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in istar by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 272,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE STAR opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $915.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

