Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,300.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $560,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,413 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $768.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

