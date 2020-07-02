Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 51job worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 51job by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.17. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

