Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 63.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 225.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,687 shares of company stock worth $86,201. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.