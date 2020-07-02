Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of EVO Payments worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of EVOP opened at $22.88 on Thursday. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.52 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.