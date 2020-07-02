Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

