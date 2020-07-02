Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cytokinetics worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 119,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,948 shares of company stock worth $2,277,533 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

