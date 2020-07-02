Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

