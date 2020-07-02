Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,352,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -690,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

