Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Ready Capital worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 353,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 462,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 138,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 36.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 410,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,663 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

