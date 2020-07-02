Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

