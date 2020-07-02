Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,928 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $418.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

