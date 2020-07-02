Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 273,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $594.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.