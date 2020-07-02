Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,383,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Everi worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,451,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 213,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 458,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,834,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $442.82 million, a P/E ratio of -263.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Everi Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

