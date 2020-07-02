Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Athenex worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Athenex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 690.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 492,774 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 93,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares in the company, valued at $39,902,624.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.03. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 87.86%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

