Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

