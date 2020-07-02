Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 17.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after buying an additional 210,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 25.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Weibo by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weibo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Barclays downgraded Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.