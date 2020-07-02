Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CorVel worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CorVel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CorVel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CorVel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $66,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $959,795 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.