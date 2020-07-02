Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 393,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 264,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.