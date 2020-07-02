Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LendingClub Corp has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.