Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of American Finance Trust worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after buying an additional 260,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFIN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of -101.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.