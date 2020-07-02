Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $607,227,247.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,266. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock Inc has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

