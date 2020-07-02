Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of MRC Global worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MRC Global by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 925,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 237,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 46,318.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 757,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 245,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $5.72 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

