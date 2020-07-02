Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of St. Joe worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JOE opened at $19.13 on Thursday. St. Joe Co has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

