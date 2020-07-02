Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,191 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of A10 Networks worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.