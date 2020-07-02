Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

