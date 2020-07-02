Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 75,030 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 89,236 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $441,625.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.