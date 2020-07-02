Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 30,877 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 and sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

