Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PC Connection worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PC Connection by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

CNXN stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $711.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

