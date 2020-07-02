Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

