Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 92,242 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Camping World worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 292,899 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $2,770,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $300,183.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

