Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,340 Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Denny’s worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

DENN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Denny’s Corp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

